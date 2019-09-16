France’s first lady Brigitte to return to teaching

PARIS: Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, is returning to the classroom.

The former teacher will give regular French lessons at a school in a Parisian suburb.

Macron told reporters she would be a bit nervous in comments at the opening of the school in Clichy-sous-Bois, but added that it was good to be “in action.” Her students will be job-seekers and those who didn’t finish their high school education and are trying to find a way into the world of work.

The new education centre is aimed at adults between 25-and-48-years old and is in a suburb north-east of Paris which is one of the city’s poorer neighbourhoods. The Paris riots in 2005 began in Clichy-sous-Bois.

The 66-year-old Macron said the programme was very important, and that she wanted to make clear that it was possible to start again at any age.

Macron gave up teaching four years ago in order to support her husband Emmanuel’s political career. Her last job as a teacher was at a prestigious private school in Paris. — dpa

