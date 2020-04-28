World 

France will not lift lockdown May 11 unless new virus infections drop below 3,000 per day: PM

Oman Observer

PARIS: France will not end its nationwide lockdown unless the number of new cases of coronavirus infection drops below 3,000 per day, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told parliament on Tuesday.
“The lockdown being lifted on May 11 depends on new cases dropping below 3,000 a day … If the indicators are bad, the lockdown will not be lifted on May 11,” Philippe said.
The number of confirmed new cases dropped below 3,000 on April 15. In the past two weeks, the number of new cases per day was on average about 2,162 per day. — Reuters

