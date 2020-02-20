France, Germany sign contract to develop fighter jet prototype

PARIS: France and Germany signed a 150 million euro ($161.84 million) deal on Thursday to develop a prototype of the next generation fighter jet, a project seen as vital for Europe to defend itself without relying on allies in an increasingly uncertain world.

Dassault Aviation and Airbus will build the aircraft, which is expected to be operational from 2040 with a view to replacing Dassault’s Rafale and Germany’s Eurofighter warplanes over time.

“This is a very ambitious project between France, Germany and joined by Spain,” French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told reporters after a signing ceremony with his counterparts from the other two countries.

“It will enable our nations to face the threats and challenges in the second half of the 21st century … and illustrates our will and ambition for a European defence.”

Germany’s parliament approved financing for the project last week. Spain is party to the initial phase and will formally join the project later in 2020, investing about 50 million euros.

The prototype will see total investment of about 4 billion euros before it is completed in 2026. Production of the jet is due to begin in 2040.

— Reuters

Related