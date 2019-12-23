Local 

Framework for study of land laws discussed

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The State Council’s Legal Committee on Monday discussed the general framework for completing the study and review of ‘Land laws of the Sultanate’. The meeting, presided over by committee head Dr Rashid bin Salim al Badi and attended by the committee members and secretariat staff, examined the proposals and notes on studying and reviewing some land laws and related legislation of the Sultanate. The meeting reviewed the assessment of the follow-up of the decisions taken at its second meeting, in addition to approving the minutes of the same meeting.

You May Also Like

Minister holds talks with new OJA board members

Oman Observer Comments Off on Minister holds talks with new OJA board members

70 per cent goals of Oman 2020 vision achieved

Oman Observer Comments Off on 70 per cent goals of Oman 2020 vision achieved

Global Money Exchange to offer passport services

Oman Observer Comments Off on Global Money Exchange to offer passport services