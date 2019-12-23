Framework for study of land laws discussed

MUSCAT: The State Council’s Legal Committee on Monday discussed the general framework for completing the study and review of ‘Land laws of the Sultanate’. The meeting, presided over by committee head Dr Rashid bin Salim al Badi and attended by the committee members and secretariat staff, examined the proposals and notes on studying and reviewing some land laws and related legislation of the Sultanate. The meeting reviewed the assessment of the follow-up of the decisions taken at its second meeting, in addition to approving the minutes of the same meeting.

Related