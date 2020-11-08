Fourth edition of Oman: My Beautiful Country released

MUSCAT: Under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham bin Tarik al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Bait Al Zubair Museum on Sunday celebrated the release of the 4th and improved edition of Mohammed bin Al Zubair’s book “Oman: My Beautiful Country”. The first edition of the book was published in 2002.

HH Sayyid Theyazin was briefed on the contents of the Bait al Zubair Museum, which includes various antiquities, collectibles and images from all the governorates of the Sultanate and some countries of the world.

Then, he inaugurated the book’s website, which can be easily accessed on the Internet.

The book was published by Baz Publishing House in five languages: Arabic, English, German, French and Russian.

It consists of 10 illustrated chapters under the titles: Muscat, Architecture, the Sea and the Beaches, the Desert, the Oases, the Nature, the Mountains and Wadis, Khareef, Culture and People.

The author, Mohammed bin al Zubair, documented in the book a large group of the most important Omani monuments that abound in all the wilayats of the Sultanate, to make this book a valuable addition to the Omani Library in the field of photographic documentation. — ONA

Related