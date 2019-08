KHARTOUM: Four protesters were shot dead on Thursday in Omdurman, the twin city of Sudan’s capital Khartoum, a doctors committee linked to protesters said, as thousands demonstrated across the country.

“Four protesters have been killed by live ammunition and several wounded at a rally in Omdurman,” the doctors committee said in a statement.

Thousands of demonstrators rallied on Thursday against the killing of four students, as protest leaders and ruling generals were set to resume talks to thrash out remaining issues on transitioning to civilian rule.

Tragedy struck Al Obeid on Monday when four high school students and two other protesters were shot dead at a rally against growing bread and fuel shortages in the city in central Sudan.

A top general from the ruling military council, Jamal Omar, accused members of the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces of opening fire on what was a students’ rally in Al Obeid.

Protest leaders called for a “million-strong” march across the country to condemn the killings, which they too blamed on the RSF.

Demonstrators on Thursday marched in several areas of Khartoum, heeding calls for the mass rally to “seek justice” for those killed in Al Obeid and other protest-linked violence.

“Where is the investigation committee?” chanted protesters as they marched in the Burri and Bahri districts of the capital, sites of regular protests since they first erupted in December against the regime of now ousted president Omar al Bashir.

Many in Kartoum carried Sudanese flags along with photographs of some of those people killed in the months-long protest campaign. — AFP

