Four scholars recognised at Oman Energy Forum

Four esteemed winners of the 3rd Oman Student Awards for the Advancement of Post-Graduate Education were honoured at a ceremony during the 7th Gulf Intelligence Oman Energy Forum on Monday.

The winners herald a new era of cutting-edge talent; they are the energy industry’s future inventors and scientists who will underpin the growth of Oman’s innovative ecosystem.

The winners of this year’s 3rd Oman Post-Graduate Student Awards in the PhD category are: Dr Ahlam Said al Azkawi, PhD in Biotechnology, Sultan Qaboos University; and Dr Rayya al Balushi, PhD in Chemistry, Sultan Qaboos University.

The winners in the Master’s category are: Raya Salim Said al Farsi, MSc in Soil & Water Management, Sultan Qaboos University; and Eng Abdullah Sulaiman al Wahaibi, MSc Electrical & Computer Engineering, Sultan Qaboos University.

“Maximising Oman’s post-graduate skills can play an important role in the country’s rapid transformation into a knowledge-based economy. The Awards can be seen as a cornerstone of the country’s efforts to enhance the respect and prestige towards research-focused education. The high-level recognition will bolster the brightest students’ confidence to flex their brainpower in support of local Industry, Academia and Government — a win-win scenario,” said Sean Evers, Chairman of the Oman Energy Forum and Managing Partner of Gulf Intelligence.

The award winners will go on to become ambassadors for post-graduate education and will participate in an annual program of seminars throughout the academic year at universities in Oman.

Sharing their knowledge and appetite for innovative and positive change, the winners will inspire the next generation of students to explore their own post-graduate future. The seminars will also bolster the youngsters’ understanding of how post-graduate studies can best be aligned with the Industry’s requirements — education and employment are two sides of the same coin.

The 2019 winners will join a prestigious alumni of Omani role models including Dr Lamya al Hajj, Mahir Mansour al Wahaibi and Dr Omar Al Abri. Dr Al Hajj is an international public speaker, thought leader and lecturer at Sultan Qaboos University. Al Wahaibi works as an engineer in the solid waste sector and is leading the government plan to restructure and enhance waste management services across the country. Dr Al Abri is leading the development of an e-platform, which will host the resources and objectives of the Oman Energy Industry-Academia R&D Protocol that was signed in June 2017.

