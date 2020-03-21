CORONAVIRUS Front Stories 

Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Oman

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of four (4) new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19) of citizens.

Two of the cases are linked to contacting with previous infected cases, and the other two cases linked to travel to the UK and Spain. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to (52) cases.

The Ministry affirms that (13) cases have recovered.

MOH has called upon all to adhere to the quarantine procedures as instructed and avoid public and worship places.

The ministry also advised all citizens and residents to keep washing hands with water and soap as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

