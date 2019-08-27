Four mobile fuel stations on Batinah Expressway

Muscat: Oman Oil has announced the availability of four new mobile stations on Batinah Expressway.

The stations are Suhar mobile service station, Rustaq twin mobile service station, Rustaq mobile service station and Liwa mobile service station.

Earlier, this year, an agreement was inked between the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MOTC) and Oman Oil Marketing Company, to establish mobile fuel stations on the Batinah Expressway.

“The 24/7 mobile fuel stations were to be introduced alongside the truck weighing stations at four sites, taking into account the convenient entry and exits points for the motorists,” as per the officials.

It may be noted that the Ministry of Housing has already selected the companies selected to develop integrated fuel stations on the Batinah Expressway.

During the bidding, the companies had to provide a timeline showing stages of project implementation, preferably not exceeding two years from the date of signing the contract, along with the preliminary economic feasibility study with a commitment to the management of facilities, general maintenance, and cleanliness for all project facilities.

Apart from fuel stations, the facilities will include restrooms, a mosque, a shopping centre, car service centre, restaurant, parks and parking lots that will stimulate economic activity through tourism traffic.