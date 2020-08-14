Local Main 

Four injured in Muscat pleasure boat fire

The Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance said its team dealt with a fire report that broke out in one of the pleasure boats in the wilayat of Seeb.
Four people suffered moderate injuries who were provided emergency medical care was provided and shifted to the hospital.
The authority has urged boat owners to undergo regular maintenance and pay attention to safety aspects to avoid risks.

