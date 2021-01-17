Four held for trafficking drugs in Muscat

Muscat: The Directorate-General for Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances of Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested four people on charges of smuggling and trafficking drugs in association with an international drug trafficking ring.

The anti-drug unit recovered 170 kg of various types of drugs and more than 10,000 tablets of psychotropic substances.

The police said the arrests followed a series of monitoring operations adding that legal procedures against the defendants are ongoing.