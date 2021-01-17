Local 

Four held for trafficking drugs in Muscat

Oman Observer

Muscat:  The Directorate-General for Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances of Royal Oman Police (ROP) arrested four people on charges of smuggling and trafficking drugs in association with an international drug trafficking ring.

The anti-drug unit recovered 170 kg of various types of drugs and more than 10,000 tablets of psychotropic substances.

The police said the arrests followed a series of monitoring operations adding that legal procedures against the defendants are ongoing.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9396 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Board signs agreement for new building for Indian School at Ibra

Oman Observer Comments Off on Board signs agreement for new building for Indian School at Ibra

2-year ban on abalone fishing

Oman Observer Comments Off on 2-year ban on abalone fishing

Disabled Persons Welfare panel meets

Oman Observer Comments Off on Disabled Persons Welfare panel meets