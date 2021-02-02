Local Four held for immoral activities 02/02/202102/02/2021 Oman Observer Nizwa: Al Dakhiliyah Governorate Police Command arrested four people on charges of conducting immoral activities. Legal measures were initiated against them. ShareClick to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related