Local 

Four expatriates arrested for indulging in immoral acts

Oman Observer

Muscat: Four expatriates, including a woman, have been arrested for indulging in immoral acts in North al Sharqiyah Governorate.

The police in North Sharqiyah arrested four suspects of Asian nationality, including a woman of the same nationality, on charges of engaging in acts contrary to public morals.

The defendants were arrested from a rented house and legal measures have been taken against them,” ROP added.

The Royal Oman Police has called on property owners to verify the activities of tenants and report any practices that violate the public order.

Meanwhile, the Al Buraimi Police arrested a person accused of defaming a girl and violating the cybersecurity law. The accused blackmailed the girl and threatened her after he communicated with her through a social media platform.

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7817 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

3-year-old undergoes rare medical procedure

Oman Observer Comments Off on 3-year-old undergoes rare medical procedure

Officials from government organisations visit ITA

Oman Observer Comments Off on Officials from government organisations visit ITA

Renaissance Inter-School Sailing Championship begins today

Oman Observer Comments Off on Renaissance Inter-School Sailing Championship begins today