Four expatriates arrested for indulging in immoral acts

Muscat: Four expatriates, including a woman, have been arrested for indulging in immoral acts in North al Sharqiyah Governorate.

The police in North Sharqiyah arrested four suspects of Asian nationality, including a woman of the same nationality, on charges of engaging in acts contrary to public morals.

The defendants were arrested from a rented house and legal measures have been taken against them,” ROP added.

The Royal Oman Police has called on property owners to verify the activities of tenants and report any practices that violate the public order.

Meanwhile, the Al Buraimi Police arrested a person accused of defaming a girl and violating the cybersecurity law. The accused blackmailed the girl and threatened her after he communicated with her through a social media platform.