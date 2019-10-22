Four-day World Hospital Congress from Nov 6

The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Health (MoH), will host the 43rd World Hospital Congress (WHC) from November 6 to 9 at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat.

The WHC of the International Hospital Federation (IHF) is a unique global forum that will include more than 40 workshops and panel discussion on national and international policy, management, financial trends and solutions in health care management and service delivery.

To be held under the theme “People at the Heart of Health Services in Peace and C`risis”, the four-day Congress will touch upon the crucial role of the hospitals in supporting the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the Primary Health Care (PHC) and how they contribute to reshaping the health systems and impact on the quality of population life and prosperity in the community.

More topics on health innovations will be highlighted in detail through presenting a number of digital transformation experiences in the successful health care systems such as the experiences of Catalonia and Taiwan, as well as the achievements of the Omani Ministry of Health in the field of E-health.

In its 43rd session, the WHC will review a number of health challenges; in which the Director of Health Program of UNRWA (UN Relief & Works Agency for Palestine refugees in the Near East) will share the challenges of UNRWA in providing Palestine refugees access to hospital services.

In addition to a number of stories and perspectives taken right from the war zones and terrorist attacks resulting in displacement and injuries among refugees in order to bring the world’s attention to the bigger fights faced by the health care providers in view of the violence widespread.

The Ministry of Health will touch upon the integrated health care system in the Sultanate, as well as its health achievements.

Pre-Congress sessions will be conducted on “Economics for Health Care Leaders” and the “Fast Forward” initiative for community-and person-centered hospitals and health services.

