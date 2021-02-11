Four crucial fixtures in Omantel League

The ninth week matches of the top-tier league will continue on Friday as four fixtures will take place. The fifth placed team, Al Nasr, will host Muscat club at Al Saada Sports Complex. The match will start at 20:50.

Al Nahda will take on Al Rustaq at Al Buraimi Sports Complex. The match will begin at 17:10. Newcomers Nizwa will clash Al Ittihad at the latter’s home in Al Saada Sports Complex. The fixture will kick off at 17:35. The northern Batinah-based team, Al Suwaiq, will meet Oman club at Seeb Stadium. The game will begin at 19:45.

In the first match of the day, hosts Al Nahda will target winning points against opponents Al Rustaq as they are struggling in the danger zone. The Al Buraimi representatives posses three points only at 12th place as the team was impacted from the OFA decision to deduct six points.

Al Nahda held a draw against Al Ittihad in the previous round while they registered a 2-1 thrilling win over them in the first-leg match at the HM Cup Championship on Saturday. Mohsin Darwaish’s battalion will aim to reach into the six points.

On the other hand, Al Rustaq will look to break the draw results as the team had recorded draws in the last two matches against Al Nasr and Muscat teams. Al Rustaq are currently positioned at seventh position and have 11 points.

Al Ittihad will look forward to register their second successive victory after they trounced Al Nasr in the last round when they face off Nizwa at Al Saada Sports Complex. The Dhofar-based team have eight points at the ninth place. Nizwa will not be an easy opponent as they had managed to stop the winning streak of Salalah giants Dhofar with a draw. Nizwa are currently in the danger zone at eighth place with five points.

AL NASR LOOK TO

BREAK INTO TOP 4

Al Nasr will eye full points as they clash against Muscat at Al Saada Sports Complex. The fifth placed team targets to reduce the gap with the top four teams in the league table with a win, reaching to 15 points. Al Nasr had edged Sohar in the last round. The capital city club will target to register their victory in the league as they are struggling in the relegation zone with three points at the 13th place.

Al Suwaiq will aim to get back to the winning ways against Oman club as they had suffered losses in the last two rounds against Bahla and Seeb.

The northern Batinah team recently appointed experienced Iraqi coach Hakeem Shaker to lead the coaching staff of the team but the coach may start from the next match as he is still in the quarantine period.

Meanwhile, Oman club will look for better display with consistent results in the league as they lost in the match against Saham. The Muscat-based team is currently at eighth place with 10 points, while Al Suwaiq posses 13 points at fourth position.