Four arrested for attempt to rob cash from ATM

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The police command of South Al Batinah Governorate arrested four people on charges of sabotage and attempted theft from an ATM of a local bank in the Wilayat of Al Musannah. Meanwhile, in a separate case, the Department of Criminal Investigation arrested three people on charges of stealing electrical cables from companies and warehouses in industrial areas. In another development, the Directorate-General for Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances arrested five people in connection with possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking in association with international drug rings. The anti-drug personnel seized 50 kgs of hash, 13 kgs of crystal meth in addition to 3,906 tablets of psychotropic substances. Legal procedures against all are under way.

