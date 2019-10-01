Foundation stone laid for establishing Autism Centre in Salalah

Salalah: An agreement was inked for establishing Autism Centre in Salalah on Tuesday between the Ministry of Social Development and Salalah Methanol.

The project will be fully funded by the Salalah Methanol Company LLC with a total cost of RO300,000.

The signing ceremony was held under the auspices of HH Sayyida Dr Muna bin Fahd al Said, President of Children First Association, and in presence of Shaikh Dr Salim bin Ahmed al Kathiri, Director General of Local Affairs at the State Minister and Governor of Dhofar’ Office and Head of Social Development Committee in Salalah. –ONA