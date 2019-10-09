Foundation stone for Oman’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be laid tomorrow

Muscat: The foundation stone for the Sultanate’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will be laid on Thursday in the presence of Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry and member of the main ministerial committee overseeing the preparations for the Sultanate’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be held from October 20, 2020 till April 10.

The title for Sultanate’s pavilion ‘Oman – Opportunities Over Time’ has been approved by the main ministerial committee