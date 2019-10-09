Main 

Foundation stone for Oman’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to be laid tomorrow

Oman Observer

Muscat: The foundation stone for the Sultanate’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will be laid  on Thursday in the presence of Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry and member of the main ministerial committee overseeing the preparations for the Sultanate’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai will be held from October 20, 2020 till April 10.

The title for Sultanate’s pavilion ‘Oman – Opportunities Over Time’ has been approved by the main ministerial committee

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 4403 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Omantel Board approves 70pc dividend; profit at RO 106.8m

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omantel Board approves 70pc dividend; profit at RO 106.8m

Rare recognition for Omani scientist working in Canada

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Rare recognition for Omani scientist working in Canada

Watch for your kid’s bag weight

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on Watch for your kid’s bag weight