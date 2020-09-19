Front Stories Local 

Foundation laid for new Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah

Muscat: The Ministry of Health laid the foundation stone for the new Sultan Qaboos Hospital in Salalah on Saturday in the presence of Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidi, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar.

The construction of the RO129 million-project will be completed in four years.

To be built over 94,400 sqm, the main building consists of a ground floor and six floors. The project mainly includes 700 beds distributed in admission wards in various specialties for men and women, 25 labor rooms, two operation rooms, and an integrated accident and emergency unit.

The hospital also includes an isolation ward, and a radiology department, that has three x-ray machines, two CT machines, an MRI machine, and other ultrasound devices.

Designed for the purpose of meeting future demands, the hospital contains a pharmacy, medical laboratories, a daycare unit, a room for minor operations, physiotherapy and chemotherapy units

The project includes offices for an administration, services building, medical warehouses, auxiliary electric generators, and potable desalination devices.

