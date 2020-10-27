Forums discusses Artificial Intelligence and education

Muscat: The National Artificial Intelligence and Education Forum (Future Foresight and Pioneering Applications) kicked off on Monday. The virtual forum is organised by the Ministry of Education represented by Oman National Commission for Education, Science and Culture.

A number of experts in the field of education and artificial intelligence from international and regional organisations concerned with education, culture and science (Unesco, ISESCO, ALECSO, Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS)) participate in the forum, in addition to academics and educators from various authorities concerned with education in the Sultanate.

The forum targets teachers and administrators in the public education sector, higher, technological and vocational education sectors, policy makers and education supervisors.

The forum includes six specialised sessions that aim to introduce the concept of artificial intelligence, its various fields, and the mechanism for investing its different technologies in teaching and learning processes, especially in light of COVID-19 pandemic. It also aims to discuss the future of education in light of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040, along with the capability-building and qualifying of the Omani teacher to use these technologies in teaching, as well as exploring future changes in the education sector.

The forum included a number of working papers on many topics such as “Blended Learning and E-learning,” “Cybersecurity and E-learning,” “The National Framework for E-learning,” “Computerisation of the Curricula and Its Adaptability to Blended Learning,” “School Calendar Systems in Blended Learning,” “Education for people with special needs in light of Covid-19 pandemic” and “Oman and the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Foresight in the educational future.” The working papers covered “Post 2020 Labour Market Aspirations in the Sultanate” and “Technological education Trends and the fourth industrial revolution”. — ONA

