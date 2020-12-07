Forum to showcase economic potential of genetic resources

The second edition of the GenoBusiness Forum 2020 will kick off on Wednesday. The virtual event is being organised by the Oman Animal and Plant Genetic Resources Center (OAPGRC) in partnership with public and private sector stakeholders. The OAPGRC is affiliated to the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation.

The Forum will be conducted virtually under the auspices of the ministry’s Under-Secretary for Research and Innovation Dr Saif bin Abdullah al Haddabi.

The event is aimed at showcasing business ideas of entrepreneurs related to original, investable genetic resources or products. It also has an objective to raise awareness among the public and private sector institutions and Oman’s growing entrepreneur community highlighting the importance of the Sultanate‘s diversified genetic resources. It also has an inherent idea of promoting the use and conservation of genetic resources in a sustainable and profitable manner for the diversification of the Omani economy.

The two-day Forum will offer the participants access to local and international scientists, entrepreneurs, agribusiness experts, agricultural producers, policymakers, marketing, packaging, branding and technology professionals, investors and industry thought leaders.

Commenting on the event, Abdullah bin Ali al Rawahi, Deputy Executive Director of the OAPGRC, said “The Forum is an extension to the success of the first edition that was held two years ago. It also reflects the centre’s keenness to highlight the large and increasing role that our various genetic resources play in various aspects of life, especially in commercial and economic areas. It will also prove beneficial for those who are looking for investment in these areas.”

The Forum, according to him, will include several sessions highlighting various aspects of the natural and human resources with the participation of local and international speakers with their scientific and innovative experiences on how to benefit from the existing economic benefits.

The Forum will look into aspects like Exploring quality food from Oman’s genetic resources; Food and nutritional security, Innovating Oman’s genetic resources; Role of the 4th industrial revolution, and Genetic resources for sustainable economy.

