Forum offers 1,000 investment opportunities for Omani youths

MUSCAT, SEPT 23 – As part of promoting entrepreneurship among young Omanis, the Public Authority for the Development for SMEs (Riyada) is organising a “Start of Your Business” forum from October 8 to 10 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre. A total of 1,000 investment opportunities including the usufruct rights and the conversion of student projects into commercial projects will be available at the forum. These sectors will be the new destination for providing permanent job opportunities for the national workforce, graduates and those who graduated from Riyada’s mentoring programmes.

Through the forum, said Dr Ahmed al Ghassani, CEO of Riyada, the Authority seeks to provide an appropriate environment for SMEs by providing all technical, training and mentorship programmes. The majority of investment opportunities are concentrated in services sector, followed by tourism, fisheries and agricultural, mining, environment, waste management, information technology and energy. “The success of the forum can only be achieved through the permanent cooperation and the real partnership between Riyada and the supportive sectors for the entrepreneurial projects,” Al Ghassani said.

The Start of Your Business forum coincides with the Global Makers Fair that is hosted by Riyada in collaboration with Orans Business Foundation and the National Training Institute to showcase the talents and projects of Oman. Al Ghassani said that the forum, which is being implemented by Riyada for the first time, will introduce young Omanis to investment opportunities ready to be converted into new projects that they can manage themselves. It will also introduce visitors to the latest projects and technological innovations and craftsmanship and to encourage the idea of manufacturing in the community.

The fair, that includes more than 80 participants from different sectors, will not only focus on showcasing the projects, but also some lectures and workshops will be held. Some other manufacturers will be hosted to speak about their personal experiences and their journey in the field of manufacturing.

