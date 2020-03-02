Forum highlights occupational safety

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower, in cooperation with the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates — Madayn, organised a meeting at the Knowledge Oasis Muscat on Monday to highlight details of Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) awareness initiative that targets the industrial firms.

The officials pointed out that the initiative aims at emphasising on the significance of embodying occupational safety and health at work environments, motivating private companies to instill the concept of OSH, enhancing partnership between the Ministry of Manpower and the private sector to advance OSH in the Sultanate, and

contributing to the success of activities held to celebrate World Day for Safety and Health at Work in the coming April.

In its first edition, the initiative aims to target the companies in the industrial sector in coordination and partnership with Madayn. The meeting with the representatives of the industrial firms discussed details of the participation mechanism and the objectives of the initiative that focus on promoting a safety culture at the work environment.

The industrial firms have the opportunity to participate through making a video that highlight OSH related aspects including preventive action that leads to saving lives, embodying OSH concept in the industrial facilities, successful crisis management, among other

aspects. — ONA

