Forum focuses on remote sensing, space technologies

The Remote Sensing and GIS Research Centre at Sultan Qaboos University has organised an International Forum on Advancements and Future of Remote Sensing and Space Technologies on Wednesday at SQU under the auspices of HH Dr Mona bint Fahad al Said, Assistant Vice Chancellor for International Cooperation. The forum was co-sponsored by IEEE- Geoscience and Remote Sensing International Society.

Dr Yaseen al Mulla, Centre’s Director and chairperson of the organising committee of the forum, stated that space studies and programmes encompass a variety of fields related to space utilisation and exploration, including remote sensing and earth observation, space policy, astronomy, astrophysics, mathematics, health, communications, spacecraft engineering, space mission design, space business and so on.

“The investigative concern in this area is growing quickly around the world as space technology and applications are becoming part of a nation’s critical infrastructure. This trend is expected to continue to gather momentum into the foreseeable future, as nations transition to knowledge-based economies in which space applications will become central components of food security, defence, climate change monitoring, health, finance, environment, management, business and so on. Therefore, this international forum is conducted to shed light on the in the field of space and earth observation and provide a platform by which key stakeholders and international experts meet in an open forum to exchange views and ideas on the directions that will offer greatest benefit to the sultanate”.

The forum consisted of two sessions and eight speakers covered the many topics. These included: Development and operation of earth observation space mission, Space and technology transfer, Earth observation space applications (Artificial Intelligence for image analysis), Space Satellites and Ground Receiving Station, The Role of Space Policy in Stimulating Technological Ventures, Small Satellites integrated applications for Earth Observation, Space Applications for Improving Natural Disaster Management, and Space Technology and Meteosat New Generation Satellites.

Dr Al Mulla concluded that following the International Forum and based on the discussions that took place, the Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System Research Centre would produce a white paper about potential directions for space studies in the country and how it can be integrated with the current capabilities and expertise that already exist at SQU through the centre. Once finalised, the white paper will be shared among participants and invited audience members and made available for the public on the centre’s website.

