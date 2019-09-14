Former PM Cameron won’t rule out second Brexit referendum

LONDON: David Cameron, the former British prime minister who brought about the Brexit referendum, won’t rule out a second vote on the issue in his starkly divided country, he said in a newspaper interview.

“I’m not saying one will happen or should happen. I’m just saying that you can’t rule things out right now because you’ve got to find some way of unblocking the blockage,” Cameron told The Times on Saturday.

With British politics paralysed by disagreement over how to deliver on the 2016 referendum, in which 52 per cent of the public voted to leave the European Union, calls have grown in recent weeks for a second vote.

Britain is currently set to leave the bloc on October 31, with current Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowing that it will do so even if no deal is in place to regulate the country’s exit.

Opposition parties and pro-EU rebels within the governing Conservative Party earlier this month banded together to introduce legislation that would force Johnson to ask the European Union for an extension if no deal is found.

The main sticking point in negotiations with Brussels has been the Irish border, which will form post-Brexit Britain’s only land border with the EU and whose current open status is inextricably linked with a fragile peace deal in Northern Ireland, a UK territory.

Cameron, who campaigned to remain in the EU, stepped down after his defeat in the referendum.

“Every single day I think about it, the referendum and the fact that we lost and the consequences and the things that could have been done differently, and I worry desperately about what is going to happen next,” he told The Times.

Cameron said that he was “truly sorry” for the uncertainty and division that followed the vote.

“I did not fully anticipate the strength of feeling that would be unleashed both during the referendum and afterwards,” he said.

His memoir, “For the Record,” is scheduled for release next week.

Meanwhile, after days attempting to apply online to remain in the UK after Brexit, EU citizen Bina Gayadien was faced with the same message: her information was “insufficient”.

The Dutch lawyer, a UK resident for 20 years, is one of thousands discovering that the British government’s system to process their cases is not as fast or easy as promised.

After the married mother-of-two had uploaded 60 pages of bank statements and five years worth of local authority tax bills, she faced the same issue. The system repeatedly said she had provided “insufficient” evidence of having lived in Britain long enough. “It seems unbelievable that the computer and all the checks that the government could make, would come back to say that people like me don’t exist,” Gayadien said.

It’s a situation all too familiar for European Union citizens applying to remain in the country after its divorce from Brussels.

After making multiple submissions and calling a support centre in northern England to argue through her case, Gayadien was eventually able to get the necessary approval. — DPA

