Former NZ captain McCullum retires

AUCKLAND: Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum will retire from all forms of cricket when the Global T20 Canada league finishes this weekend, bringing the curtain down on a 20-year professional career, the 37-year-old said on Monday. The explosive batsman, whose decision comes three years after his retirement from international cricket, will not now take part in the inaugural Euro T20 Slam starting this month where he was to represent Glasgow Giants as an icon player.

“It’s with pride and satisfaction that I am today announcing my retirement from all cricket,” McCullum said on social media.

“My style… has always been full noise, full throttle… unfortunately, the sacrifices needed and commitment required to play that type of cricket have now become too great.” McCullum played in the last of his 101 Tests against Australia at Christchurch in February 2016, where he hit the fastest century in the format (54 balls), finishing his career with 6,453 runs including 12 tons and 31 half-centuries. — Reuters

