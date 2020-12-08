Forgotten Syrians need winter help, says author

PARIS: The world can’t forget the plight of Syrian refugees this winter despite the global upheaval caused by COVID-19, fantasy author Neil Gaiman said on Tuesday as he helped launch the UN refugee programme’s cold weather appeal.

The award-winning writer said the pandemic had exposed weaknesses in governments’ ability to respond to crises, and should serve as a reminder that refugees are ordinary people dealing with upheaval.

“The thing that if anything 2020 has intensified, is that we are all one step away from being refugees,” Gaiman, Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said.

“We all had plans for 2020. And God has given us a completely different 2020 instead.

“For most refugees, that’s their plot too. They had plans for their life, they were trying to be where they were because most people like being where they are, and then everything went wrong,” he said.

Gaiman, famed for his surreal novel The Sandman comic series, collaborated with hundreds of fans and artists to release a new animated version of his crowd-sourced poem, “What You Need to Be Warm”.

“People are incredibly resilient, people are imaginative, people are creative,” he said. “But for a lot of people, and for a lot of refugees, 2020 may have been the final aftershock of the earthquake that finally brings down the house.”

UNHCR has warned that winter 2020 — for some their ninth away from home — is likely to be the harshest yet for the more than six million Syrian refugees who fled their country during the near-decade long civil war.

Annual challenges such as snow and freezing temperatures will be harder to manage as Covid-19 has drastically affected relief campaigns.

“It’s very easy to forget the refugee crisis, it’s very easy to forget that there are nearly 80 million people forcibly displaced right now in the world,” said Gaiman. “And we can’t forget them.” — AFP

