Forging ahead with fortitude

Nizwa, Jan 10 – It is somewhat difficult to come to terms with the emotional maelstrom as we look back on 2020, and similarly demanding, of course, to acknowledge the mortality, and the passing, of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the father of the nation. However, as we reflect, we can take reassurance in the emergence of his successor, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. Proving above all else a calm, effective leader, to forge ahead under the exceptional circumstances brought about by the pandemic.

Walt Whitman’s elegant prose from ‘O Captain, My Captain,’ reflected the sombre mood of a people left bereft of their leader, saying “For you, the flag is flung, for you the bugle trills, for you bouquets and ribboned wreaths, for you a crowd, a swaying mass, their faces turning…” as they awaited a successor. Enter then, Oxford University educated, Foreign Service Programme graduate, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, who initially served as an Under-Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1986. Acceding to its leadership as Secretary-General until 2002, he was appointed Minister of Heritage and Culture and has frequently represented the Sultanate in global diplomacy. He is described in the influential Economist Magazine as “outward-looking, Western-oriented,” thus with a positive international profile.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik appears to inspire confidence in those around him, and his confidence in his appointees is exemplified by that of the appointment, on March 10th, of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, as Head of The Supreme Committee tasked with Coronavirus (COVID-19) matters. Clearly, he has demonstrated trust in the appointment and been rewarded with policies, decisions and processes that have reflected the most effective and viable global options, with compassionate, yet firm strategies and protocols implemented since the earliest of days. The pandemic is not at an end, but the signs could not be better.

We have seen a commitment to social responsibility marked by the announcement on December 15th that Wilayat officials are to be more accessible to their constituents, and meet Shaikhs, dignitaries, and citizens on a regular basis, to hear their concerns, and to provide a meaningful dialogue between the government and the population. Taxation, through VAT, is on track for its imminent roll-out across the Sultanate, the e-government portal will continue its development, and ‘Oman Future Vision 2040,’ the National Plan, was also reaffirmed during December. Recent budget announcements emphasise major government reforms, legislation to assist economic growth, reducing dependancy on oil and gas revenues, promoting a diverse economy, and a “structured, competitive marketplace,” in a move towards fiscal responsibility.

To paraphrase Whitman’s classic verse, “Our fearful trip is nearly done, the nation has weathered every challenge, the prize we sought is nearly won, the port is near, the bells have rung, and the people all exalting.” Only a year into his reign, and having faced the most demanding social, health, economic, and educational challenge of any generation, he has demonstrated all the qualities one seeks in positive leadership, proving decisive, compassionate, innovative, progressive, visionary, and courageous.

It is clear His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik seeks greater accountability and transparency in the public service, robust educational development, and economic diversity, all hallmarks of wisdom on the throne. Truly, to quote Whitman one last time, “The ship is anchored, safe and sound,” and after just one year the Sultanate, and its people, can look to the future with confidence, with the new ‘captain’ at the helm.

