Forensic psychiatry conference held

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Health (MoH), represented by Al Massarah Hospital in cooperation with the Royal Oman Police (ROP), Public Prosecution and the Supreme Judiciary Council organised on Thursday the 1st Scientific Forensic Psychiatry Conference under the auspices of Shaikh Dr Is’haq bin Ahmed al Busaidi, Chairman of the Supreme Court and Chairman of the Council of Administrative Affairs for Judiciary, in the presence of Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, at Al Shafaq Club.

The Conference aimed to highlight the forensic psychiatry concept, the services provided by Al Massarah Hospital, future challenges and the quality and efficiency of services in forensic psychiatry, in addition to discussing the relationship between forensic and law. — ONA

