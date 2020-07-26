Foreign ministry secretary-general meets with ambassadors of Scandinavian countries

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamoud al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry met with the ambassadors of Norway, Finland, Sweden and Denmark, through video conferencing, on Sunday.

A number of developments and issues of common concern were discussed during the meeting as well as the aspects of cooperation between the Sultanate and the Scandinavia region to enhance bilateral and multilateral relations with these countries.

The meeting comes within the framework of consultation and cooperation between the Sultanate and the Scandinavian countries. — ONA