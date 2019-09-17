Foreign Ministry Secretary General meets UN official

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met with Najat Maalla M’jid, UN Special Representative on Violence Against Children, in the presence of Lana Al Wreikat, Representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the Sultanate.

The two sides discussed aspects of cooperation and various existing humanitarian programmes and ways of strengthening them. They also exchanged views on issues of child protection and the renunciation of all types of violence globally, in addition to discussing the existing partnerships and initiatives between the UNICEF Office in the Sultanate and various government agencies and civil society institutions supporting early childhood programmes, according to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UN Special Representative on Violence Against Children commended the Sultanate’s efforts and its leading role within the framework of the interest in children and the protection and care services it provides to them, in addition to the initiatives of cooperation and partnership in this field.

She also praised the progress made by the Sultanate in ensuring that every child has the right to education.

The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for all exerted efforts, pointing to the culture of tolerance, peace and non-violence that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said has cemented in the mind of Omani citizens.

The Sultanate has signed international conventions, treaties and agreements on children, based on the rights guaranteed by the Islamic Sharia and the Basic Law of the State.

It acceded to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on December 9, 1996, and it also acceded to four ILO conventions on human rights. –ONA