Foreign Ministry marks Omani Women’s Day

Muscat: The Foreign Ministry on Monday organized a ceremony marking the Omani Women’s Day, which falls on 17 October.

During the ceremony, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al  Busaidi, Foreign Minister gave a speech in which he praised the position that Omani woman have attained in various fields and her contributions in building society, in addition to the great achievements made by women in all fields.

The Foreign Minister honoured the distinguished female employees in the ministry. –ONA

 

