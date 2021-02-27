Foreign Ministry issues statement on Saudi Arabia’s position
Muscat: The Foreign Ministry of Oman issued the following statement on Saturday:
“The Foreign Ministry of Oman expresses the Sultanate’s solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its position on the report that was provided to the US Congress about the murder of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi, appreciating the efforts and actions of the competent judicial authorities in the Kingdom regarding the case and its circumstances.”