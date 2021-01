Muscat: Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister on Tuesday held a meeting with Ahmad Awad Binmubarak, Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs of the Republic of Yemen.

Held via video conferencing, the meeting stressed the deep, strong relations between the two brotherly countries. The two sides discussed the latest developments in Yemen. They also reaffirmed supporting endeavours of the UN Envoy to Yemen. –ONA