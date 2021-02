Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister received Tim Lenderking, Special Envoy of the United States (US) for Yemen, in Muscat on Thursday. They discussed developments of the situations in Yemen and the endeavours exerted to end the ongoing war. They also reiterated the importance of addressing the humanitarian crisis and supporting efforts to achieve political settlement among all Yemeni parties through constructive dialogue and peaceful negotiations. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Khalifa Ali al Harthy, Under-Secretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, Leslie M Tsou, US Ambassador to the Sultanate, Christopher Henzel, US Ambassador to Yemen and other officials.

— ONA