MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidy, Foreign Minister received here today Martin Griffiths, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary‑General for Yemen.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Yemen and the UN efforts with all parties to find a peaceful settlement to the Yemeni cause.

The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials at the foreign ministry and the delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA