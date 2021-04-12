Foreign minister receives Somali President’s envoys

Muscat: Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister on Monday received Mohammed Abdul Razzaq Mahmoud, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Hassan Muallem Khalif, Minister of State; envoys of the President of Somalia.

The meeting reviewed the existing relations between the two countries in various fields. The two sides expressed joint keenness to promote these relations for mutual interests. They also exchanged views on latest developments of Covid-19 pandemic, and its economic and social repercussions, as well as the efforts exerted to address these impacts.

The meeting was attended by Dr Abdulwali Ali Ahmed, Ambassador of Somalia to the Sultanate and officials from the Foreign Ministry. –ONA