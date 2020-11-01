Main 

Foreign minister receives new ambassadors of Jordan and Indonesia

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister on Sunday received a copy of credentials of Amjad Jamil al Quhaiwi as ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Sultanate.

The foreign minister also received a copy of credentials of Mohammed Arzan Jawhan as ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Sultanate.

The foreign minister welcomed the ambassadors wishing them success in their duties and the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and their countries more progress and development. — ONA

 

