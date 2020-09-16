Main 

Foreign Minister receives GCC Secretary General

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidi, Foreign Minister received in his office on Wednesday Dr Nayef Falah Mubarak al Hajraf, GCC Secretary General.

The meeting discussed several topics of interest to the GCC march and enhancing the joint cooperation to serve the GCC countries and peoples, as well as their joint interest.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa bin Said al Abri, Assistant Secretary General for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC Secretariat General, Dr Abdullah bin Hamad al Badi, Head of the Minister’s Office Department, Saud bin Ahmed al Barwani, Head of the GCC Department and some officials at the Foreign Ministry. –ONA

