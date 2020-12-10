Foreign minister receives credentials of Tunisian, Mauritanian ambassadors

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister received separately on Thursday a copy of credentials of Azzedine el Tayse, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia appointed to the Sultanate, Mohamed Vall Ould Ahmed, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania appointed to the Sultanate.

During the meetings, Sayyid Badr welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them success in carrying out their duties, and the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and their brotherly countries further progress and prosperity. –ONA