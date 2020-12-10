Main 

Foreign minister receives credentials of Tunisian, Mauritanian ambassadors

Oman Observer

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister received separately on Thursday a copy of credentials of Azzedine el Tayse, Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia appointed to the Sultanate, Mohamed Vall Ould Ahmed, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania appointed to the Sultanate.

During the meetings, Sayyid Badr welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them success in carrying out their duties, and the bilateral relations between the Sultanate and their brotherly countries further progress and prosperity. –ONA

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9009 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Follow instructions or face action, warns health minister

Oman Observer Comments Off on Follow instructions or face action, warns health minister

Ministry approves mandatory Omani standard in bread production

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ministry approves mandatory Omani standard in bread production

Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash 

Oman Observer Comments Off on Kobe Bryant, daughter killed in helicopter crash 