Foreign minister receives credentials of Bangladeshi and Portuguese ambassadors

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister received credentials copies from Mizan Abdur Rahman, ambassador designate of the Republic of Bangladesh to the Sultanate, and Luís Manuel Fernandes de Almeida Ferraz, ambassador designate of the Portuguese Republic to the Sultanate.

The foreign minister welcomed the two ambassadors wishing them success in performing their duties, and the Sultanate’s bilateral relations with their countries more progress and development. — ONA

