Foreign minister receives credentials’ copy of WHO Representative to the Sultanate

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister on Monday received John Jabbour, who presented his copy of credentials as representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) appointed to the Sultanate.

Sayyid Badr welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in carrying out his duties. He affirmed to the ambassador to continue supporting WHO’s efforts, especially in light of the adverse circumstances imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Salim bin Suhail al Mashani, Head of International Organizations Department and Dr Abdullah bin Hamad al Badi, Head of the Minister’s Office Department. –ONA

