Foreign Minister receives Bahraini counterpart

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidi, Foreign Minister received at the ministry’s headquarters on Sunday Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain.

The two sides discussed the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and means of enhancing them, besides touching on issues of common concern to serve interests of the region’s countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs, Dr Abdullah bin Hamad al Badi and Head of the Minister’s Office Department, whilst it was attended from the Bahraini side by Shaikh Abdullah bin Ahmed al Khalifa, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for International Affairs and Dr Juma bin Ahmed al Kaabi, ambassador of Bahrain to the Sultanate. –ONA