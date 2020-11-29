Main 

Foreign minister makes phone call with Iranian counterpart

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al Busaidi, Foreign Minister on Sunday made a phone call with Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the phone conversation, Sayyid Badr extended the Sultanate’s condolences on the killing of the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and its condemnation to this act which contravenes the heavenly religions and the humanitarian and international laws. — ONA

