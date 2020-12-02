Foreign minister holds virtual meeting with India’s external affairs minister, phones new Syria’s foreign minister

Muscat: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with S Jaishankar, India’s Minister for External Affairs.

During the meeting the two sides reaffirmed their keenness on fostering the existing bilateral cooperation in various fields including healthcare and the containment of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the international cooperation aimed at finding a vaccine for coronavirus.

They also stressed the need for solving disputes and conflicts through dialogue and peaceful means. They voiced support for the efforts aimed at reducing tensions by addressing their root causes in order to enhance the chances for peace and understanding.

Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Foreign Minister also held a phone call with Dr Faisal al Miqdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Al Busaidy congratulated his counterpart for being appointed as foreign minister of Syria wishing him success in his duties. They discussed ways for enhancing the existing cooperation relations between the Sultanate and Syria and a number of issues of common concern. — ONA