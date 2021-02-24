Foreign minister holds talks with Saudi counterpart

Sayyid Badr Hamad al-Busaidi, Foreign Minister on Wednesday conducted bilateral consultations with Prince Faisal Farhan al Saud, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The two sides expressed their deep pride over the historic, fraternal, and strong relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

They also expressed the keenness of the two wise leaderships to promote bilateral relations in various spheres to achieve mutual benefits and open new and diverse horizons to support opportunities of trade, investment, and tourism and develop scientific cooperation.

The two sides also discussed promoting cooperation in sectors of energy, technology, transport, cybersecurity, health, agriculture, fisheries and environment.

At the diplomatic and political level, the two sides also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues. They reaffirmed the importance of joint action within the GCC framework and following up on outcomes of the Al Ula Summit hosted by KSA on January 5, 2021. The two sides also stressed the importance of supporting efforts to consolidate pillars of security, stability, and peace in the region and the world at large. ONA