Foreign minister, deputy prime minister of Turkmenistan review bilateral relations

Muscat: Sayyid Badr Hamad al Busaidi, Foreign Minister and Rashid Meredov, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkmenistan discussed the existing relations between the two friendly countries

During the meeting held via video-conferencing on Monday, the two sides affirmed their keenness to continue developing the relations in various spheres. They also exchanged views and consultations on regional and international issues of common concern. –ONA

