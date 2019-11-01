Ford plans to close engine plant in Michigan as part of UAW deal

WASHINGTON: Ford Motor Co plans to close an engine plant in Romeo, Michigan, as part of a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers union for a new four-year contract, a source said.

The 600 hourly workers at the plant will be offered jobs at a nearby transmission plant or buyouts, a source said. The UAW said on Wednesday the Ford deal “secured over $6 billion in major product investments in American facilities, creating and retaining over 8,500 jobs for our communities.” Ford will close the plant in the future under the UAW agreement. Ford and the UAW declined to comment. In March 2017, Ford said it was investing $150 million in the Romeo Engine Plant to boost capacity for engines. Ford said the investment was to boost the plant building engines for vehicles that include Ford Super Duty, E-Series, Ford Shelby GT 350 Mustang and Shelby GT350R Mustang, along with components for F-Series, Mustang, Explorer and Edge. — Reuters

