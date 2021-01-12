Local 

For second day in a row, Oman reports zero Covid-19 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday reported 164 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 130, 944.

MOH reported zero new Covid 19-related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,508. For second day in a row, MOH reported zero Covid-19 deaths.

The total recovery cases reached 123, 187 which is 94.1 % of the total recovery rate.

Nine patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 58, including 23 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9350 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Sultanate, Turkey sign amendment to transport pact

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sultanate, Turkey sign amendment to transport pact

ONA book on Sultanate of Oman: Ranks High at Arab and International Indices released

Oman Observer Comments Off on ONA book on Sultanate of Oman: Ranks High at Arab and International Indices released

Al Skaiti, Al Sobhi win Sultan Qaboos Awards

Mai Al Abri Comments Off on Al Skaiti, Al Sobhi win Sultan Qaboos Awards