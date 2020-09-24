Local Main 

For now, only expats with valid residence visa can return

Muscat: Only expatriates with valid residence visa will be allowed to return to the country, said the ministry of Transport, Communications, and Technology on Thursday.

“The issue of visas was discussed at the meeting of the Supreme Committee and the borders will be opened initially for citizens and residents who have a valid residence visa. Then experience will be evaluated to see whether it is possible to allow people with other visas to come to the Sultanate.”

Citizens and foreigners can travel abroad without the need for prior approval.

Health insurance is mandatory for all non-Omanis to cover the cost of Covid treatment and tests for at least a month.

The maritime crew will be allowed to start changing the rotation in the Sultanate, which will help members who have spent more than six months outside the Sultanate to return finally.

 

 

